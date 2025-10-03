Fans have been having their say on the quality of stadiums around League One.placeholder image
Fans have rated this as the most unpopular ground to watch League One games in - where Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City rank

By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit.

Some will think that big grounds like Reading will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Burton Albion.

Modern arenas like Bolton Wanderers or Huddersfield Town will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Blackpool a winner.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One. according to reviews left on Google, with the order running from most to least popular. (Reviews correct as of Oct 2).

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Rovers news here.

4.6 (1,241 reviews)

1. AFC Wimbledon

4.6 (1,241 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.5 (1,978 reviews)

2. Plymouth Argyle

4.5 (1,978 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.5 (1,786 reviews)

3. Leyton Orient

4.5 (1,786 reviews) Photo: Pete Norton

4.5 (1,527 reviews)

4. Bradford City

4.5 (1,527 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

