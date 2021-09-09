FA Vase: Armthorpe Welfare face difficult first hurdle on road to Wembley

Action from Armthorpe's defeat at Retford FC. Photo: Steve Pennock

But he has vowed to avoid a repeat of last weekend’s ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Retford FC.

Welfare’s first qualifying round opponents New Mills, based in Derbyshire, are flying high in Division One South of the North West Counties League having started the league season with eight wins from nine games.

"We are under no illusions regarding the toughness of the tie,” said Morris. “They are leaders in their league, they haven’t lost and I think they’ve nearly won every game.

“We will have to be on our game from minute one and get back to defending as a unit and not as individuals.

“We go there as underdogs and I look forward to testing ourselves against the best at this level.

“We will give it our all that is for sure and we will work our socks off for the fans that will travel, I can promise you that. So let’s see on the day what the outcome is.”

Armthorpe, who sit eighth in NCEL Division One following an encouraging start to the campaign, let their standards slip in a 3-1 defeat at Retford on Saturday.

"Yes we had players missing but that’s no excuse to go and play the way we played,” said Morris.

"At times it was embarrassing to watch and far from the standards I set the lads in the way of passing the ball, work rate and desire.

“We didn’t even do the basics of football right. When you have big players missing you expect those that have been sat on the bench to come in and take their chance and the lads that have been playing to keep the standards we have set so far. They did neither.

"Retford were worthy winners and all I can do is apologize to the fans that travelled and made the effort to come cheer the lads on. I will make sure that we never play like that again.