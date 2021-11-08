FA Cup second round draw: When is the draw and what is Doncaster Rovers' ball number?

Rovers celebrate their goal at Scunthorpe United

Rovers will receive £22,629 in prize money alone, with a further £34,000 due if they reach the next stage of the competition, which is in its 150th year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup second round draw.

When will the FA Cup second round draw be made?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second round draw will take place at around 9:40pm on Monday, November 8 after Dagenham and Redbridge's first round match at home to Salford City.

Will the FA Cup second round draw be on TV?

The draw will be shown live on ITV4.

What ball number are Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup second round draw?

Doncaster Rovers will be ball number 8 in the draw.

When will the FA Cup second round take place?

The fixtures will take place on the weekend of Saturday 4 December.

Ball numbers

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. Morecambe

13. Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17. St Albans City

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood

25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale