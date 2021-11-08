FA Cup second round draw: When is the draw and what is Doncaster Rovers' ball number?
Doncaster Rovers will find out tonight who they will face in the second round of the FA Cup after beating neighbours Scunthorpe United at the weekend.
Rovers will receive £22,629 in prize money alone, with a further £34,000 due if they reach the next stage of the competition, which is in its 150th year.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup second round draw.
When will the FA Cup second round draw be made?
The second round draw will take place at around 9:40pm on Monday, November 8 after Dagenham and Redbridge's first round match at home to Salford City.
Will the FA Cup second round draw be on TV?
The draw will be shown live on ITV4.
What ball number are Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup second round draw?
Doncaster Rovers will be ball number 8 in the draw.
When will the FA Cup second round take place?
The fixtures will take place on the weekend of Saturday 4 December.
Ball numbers
1. Bradford City or Exeter City
2. Mansfield Town
3. Sutton United
4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City
6. Carlisle United
7. Yeovil Town
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Rotherham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12. Morecambe
13. Barrow
14. Burton Albion
15. Colchester United
16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United
17. St Albans City
18. Shrewsbury Town
19. FC Halifax Town
20. Chesterfield
21. Rochdale or Notts County
22. Kidderminster Harriers
23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24. Boreham Wood
25. Buxton
26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27. AFC Wimbledon
28. Harrogate Town
29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30. Walsall
31. Swindon Town
32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33. Charlton Athletic
34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. Leyton Orient
37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage
38. Lincoln City
39. Port Vale
40. Gateshead or Altrincham