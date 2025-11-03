FA Cup draw: Doncaster Rovers handed yet another away tie at League Two opposition
Rovers’ reward for seeing off Crewe Alexandra in round one is another meeting with League Two opposition. They were drawn away at local rivals Chesterfield.
The tie is scheduled to take place across the weekend of December 6/7. Rovers pocketed £47,750 for their first round success and another win will see them trouser a further £79,500 – with £21,200 to come their way if they are beaten.
Last season saw the Spireites do the double over title-winning Rovers, who will be sure to take a big following with them for the short hop to North Derbyshire.
Second round draw in full:
Slough vs Macclesfield
Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone
Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town
Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers
Chelmsford City vs Weston-Super-Mare
Peterborough United vs Barnsley
Boreham Wood vs Newport County
MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic
Wigan Athletic vs Barrow
Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town
Salford City vs Tamworth or Leyton Orient
Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town
Stockport County vs Cambridge United
Brackley Town vs Burton Albion
Blackpool vs Carlisle United
Gateshead vs Walsall
Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Cheltenham Town vs Buxton
Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers
Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers