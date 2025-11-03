FA Cup draw: Doncaster Rovers handed yet another away tie at League Two opposition

Doncaster Rovers have discovered their opponents for the next round of the FA Cup, after the second round draw was made on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers’ reward for seeing off Crewe Alexandra in round one is another meeting with League Two opposition. They were drawn away at local rivals Chesterfield.

The tie is scheduled to take place across the weekend of December 6/7. Rovers pocketed £47,750 for their first round success and another win will see them trouser a further £79,500 – with £21,200 to come their way if they are beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season saw the Spireites do the double over title-winning Rovers, who will be sure to take a big following with them for the short hop to North Derbyshire.

The FA Cup trophy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Second round draw in full:

Slough vs Macclesfield

Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone

Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town

Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Chelmsford City vs Weston-Super-Mare

Peterborough United vs Barnsley

Boreham Wood vs Newport County

MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic

Wigan Athletic vs Barrow

Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town

Salford City vs Tamworth or Leyton Orient

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town

Stockport County vs Cambridge United

Brackley Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Carlisle United

Gateshead vs Walsall

Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cheltenham Town vs Buxton

Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers