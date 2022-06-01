FA block Askern Miners' proposed merger and NCEL move

Plans were revealed last month for United to relocate to Doncaster after failing to find a long term home in East Yorkshire.

They agreed to drop their current name and become known as Askern Miners FC – with the hope of retaining their NCEL Division One status.

Askern MIners’ first team, who finished 17th in last season’s Central Midlands League Premier North Division, had been set to switch to Division Two of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior League.

Askern Miners, in red and blue, in action against Harworth Colliery. Photo: John Mushet

However, the merger was subject to ratification by the authorities and it has subsequently been blocked by the FA.

The NCEL said in a statement: “After an investigation and a decision made by the FA Leagues Committee, the proposed merger between FC Humber United and Askern Miners FC will now not be going ahead.

"As a result, the merged club will not be taking its place in the 2022/23 Toolstation NCEL season.

"Division One will now run with 21 clubs rather than the 22 that was proposed in the provisional constitution with FC Humber United leaving the NCEL.

"The NCEL will be making no further comment at this time.”

Askern Miners tweeted a short statement in response, saying: “We respect the decision that has been taken and we will carry on doing our best for the club/town.

“If anyone has any questions you are welcome to come to our next committee meeting and we will tell you our side of the story. More information will be released at a later date.”

FC Humber United's short and storied history saw them originally formed as AFC Rovers before being renamed as East Yorkshire Carnegie and earning promotion to the NCEL in 2017. They were renamed as East Hull in 2019 before changing to FC Humber United last year.

Askern – then known as Askern Villa – last played in the NCEL in 2013 before dropping into the Central Midlands League.