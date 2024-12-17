Manchester United are the current FA Cup holders.

The FA has announced that VAR will not be operating in the FA Cup third round when Rovers travel to Hull City

Ahead of that match, and the other 31 other ties that weekend, the FA have announced that VAR will not be used in any of those games.

The FA has confirmed that VAR will be used from the Fifth Round and beyond. It still represents an early than usual use for VAR, which has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.

Rovers visit Hull on January 12 with a noon kick-off.