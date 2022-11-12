‘Exquisite’, ‘Sublime’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Grimsby Town win

George Miller reached double figures for the season with a brace either side of a brilliantly executed half-volley from Harrison Biggins to send Rovers within two points of the play-offs.

Miller had Kyle Knoyle to thank for assisting his tenth and eleventh strikes of a fruitful first campaign in red and white.

Substitute James McAtee grabbed a late consolation goal for the Mariners, punishing a rare moment of poor quality from the visitors during an otherwise very strong display.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1. Jonathan Mitchell - 8 Made a brilliant save to deny Harry Clifton from a one-on-one situation in the first half. Little chance with the goal and pulled off a brilliant double save in injury time to avoid a nervy finish. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Kyle Knoyle - 8 Assisted both of Miller's goals, the second after a sublime run finished with a wonderful floated ball into his teammate's path. Continues to demonstrate some brilliant form going forward. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

3. James Maxwell - 7 Largely solid defensively. Not quite as effective going forward as Knoyle on the opposite flank, but another good afternoon. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

4. Tom Anderson - 7 A commanding display upon his return to the side. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales