News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Harrison Biggins celebrates his goal.

‘Exquisite’, ‘Sublime’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Grimsby Town win

Doncaster Rovers produced an impressive performance on the road as they beat Grimsby Town 3-1 to return to winning ways.

By Steve Jones
35 minutes ago

George Miller reached double figures for the season with a brace either side of a brilliantly executed half-volley from Harrison Biggins to send Rovers within two points of the play-offs.

Miller had Kyle Knoyle to thank for assisting his tenth and eleventh strikes of a fruitful first campaign in red and white.

Substitute James McAtee grabbed a late consolation goal for the Mariners, punishing a rare moment of poor quality from the visitors during an otherwise very strong display.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1. Jonathan Mitchell - 8

Made a brilliant save to deny Harry Clifton from a one-on-one situation in the first half. Little chance with the goal and pulled off a brilliant double save in injury time to avoid a nervy finish.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Kyle Knoyle - 8

Assisted both of Miller's goals, the second after a sublime run finished with a wonderful floated ball into his teammate's path. Continues to demonstrate some brilliant form going forward.

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales

3. James Maxwell - 7

Largely solid defensively. Not quite as effective going forward as Knoyle on the opposite flank, but another good afternoon.

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Tom Anderson - 7

A commanding display upon his return to the side.

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Harrison Biggins
Next Page
Page 1 of 4