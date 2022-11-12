‘Exquisite’, ‘Sublime’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Grimsby Town win
Doncaster Rovers produced an impressive performance on the road as they beat Grimsby Town 3-1 to return to winning ways.
George Miller reached double figures for the season with a brace either side of a brilliantly executed half-volley from Harrison Biggins to send Rovers within two points of the play-offs.
Miller had Kyle Knoyle to thank for assisting his tenth and eleventh strikes of a fruitful first campaign in red and white.
Substitute James McAtee grabbed a late consolation goal for the Mariners, punishing a rare moment of poor quality from the visitors during an otherwise very strong display.
Scroll down for our player ratings.
