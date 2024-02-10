"Expect the unexpected" - Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins wary of Doncaster Rovers challenge

Nigel Adkins, manager of Tranmere Rovers. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The two sides meet later today in DN4 (3pm) as Grant McCann's men attempt to get back to form. They've won just one of their last ten league games and want to get back that winning feeling as they aim to move further away from the League Two relegation places.

Tranmere are in decent fettle with three wins from their last six and have an outside chance of the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the Eco-Power Stadium clash, former Sheffield United manager Adkins said: "Every game's a challenge and obviously I know Grant and Cliff Byrne, both played for me previously at Scunthorpe United and they've had a real good coaching career so far.

"I know they're being expected to do really well this season, they were well backed in the summer window, but I know that they've had challenges to overcome.

"We know it's going to be a very committed game. We've got to be ready for that. We've got to expect the unexpected, maybe they will change formation, maybe they will change personnel that they've got.

"They've got to try and find the next way to go and win a game of football, whereas we've been able to keep a bit of consistency, but we seriously have to be very, very mindful."