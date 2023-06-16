Doncaster Rovers' head scout Michael Cairney has left the club, The Free Press understands.

Cairney joined Rovers from Barnet last summer following a restructure of its footballing operation which saw talent identification manager Graham Younger leave the club shortly after James Coppinger's appointment as head of football operations.

Cairney was credited for his role in identifying last season's top-scorer George Miller as a potential transfer target.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium (photo by William Early/Getty Images).

Some of this summer’s arrivals, including Jamie Sterry and Owen Bailey, are also believed to have been identified on his watch.

It is not yet known if he will be replaced.

Before joining Doncaster Cairney worked with Dutch club FC Twente and Chesterfield and was latterly the head of recruitment for Barnet.

It is understood he has recently been considered for another role at a League One club.

McCann has made several changes to Rovers’ backroom team since returning to the club alongside his trusted long-time assistant Cliff Byrne.

Assistant head coach, Chad Gribble, and first team transition coach, Paul Green, were both told they would not form part of McCann's support staff in the first team.

The former has since left the club, while Green has returned to the academy.

McCann has also hired Kyle Letheren as goalkeeping coach after Ian Bennett left the club to join Neil Warnock at Huddersfield Town.

