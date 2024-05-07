Exciting prediction made over Doncaster Rovers' 'cheat code' ahead of Crewe Alexandra reunion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He also didn't register a single shot and none of his three crosses were successful.

In truth, the semi-final first leg at Crewe was one to forget on a personal note for Hakeeb Adelakun. It was as quiet a game as he has had since his arrival in South Yorkshire at the start of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His night was summed up long before he was substituted off in the 74th minute. Inside the opening exchanges he was gifted the ball just outside the home box but a flashy piece of skill failed to come off and a backtracking defender halted his charge towards goal.

A few weeks ago this was the type of chance Adelakun was gobbling up for fun. We have to, of course, put this into context. The mere suggestion that the 27-year-old is going through a sticky spell after not scoring or assisting in back-to-back games is purely based on the outstanding output that came before this 'drought'.

Adelakun's form in recent months has been nothing short of sensational. Sixteen goal contributions in 20 league outings is proof.

Some supporters have labelled him a 'cheat code' for League Two whilst McCann himself seems to have run out of superlatives for the man whose is about to become one of the most sought-after free agents in the EFL when his contract at parent club Lincoln City expires in a few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite an unusally low-key outing at Gresty Road, McCann fully believes he will rediscover that mojo on Friday night in DN4.

Hakeeb Adelakun has been a superb addition to Rovers' ranks since his January arrival.

"He had a big chance early on didn't he?" McCann told the Free Press, referring to that aforementioned indecisiveness in front of goal.

"The ball fell to him and usually he's so clinical in those moments. I don't know what went through his mind. I said to him afterwards to just shift and shoot, that's what he's done and he's been positive.

"But his movements and runs still caused them threats, and the way he creates openings for others.

"Listen, Haks is a top player for us."