Molyneux opened the scoring in the 71st minute after cutting inside and finding the bottom corner.

Two minutes later he doubled his side's lead when he converted George Miller's cutback from the edge of the area.

The winger’s double was Doncaster’s reward for one of their strongest displays of the season in Wiltshire.

Luke Molyneux celebrates his second goal with George Miller.

They twice went close to opening the scoring in the first period through Miller and Kyle Hurst and kept the hosts at bay for large periods to secure back-to-back league clean sheets for the first time this season.

Swindon almost grabbed the first goal on the stroke of half time when Jake Cain's free-kick smashed against the crossbar.

That chance was the closest the hosts came to scoring in Jody Morris’ first home game in charge.

Scroll down for our ratings.

Tipped a long-range effort from Jonathan Williams over the bar in the first half and collected several dangerous balls into the box.

Like Brown, used the big surface to get forward regularly, particularly in the opening stages. Another solid defensive showing too.

Provided a good outlet down the right-hand side as Doncaster's wing-backs were given freedom to get forward. Almost scored at the death.

A solid performance on his first start since October. Looked comfortable on the ball too.

Exceptional composure on the ball and defended very well.

Kept Charlie Austin quiet all afternoon. Didn't lose a single header.

Looked neat and tidy in possession. Not afraid to pick up the ball in tight areas and get Doncaster on the attack.

Another impressive display, but faded in the second half before his substitution. A real box-to-box midfielder who can play a bit too. Looks a good find.

Saw a header tipped wide in the opening period. Worked hard but was generally kept quiet going forward.

Capped an excellent display with his long-awaited first goals for the club, both of which came within two minutes of each other. His best day in a Doncaster shirt yet.

Put in another shift in up top and got his reward with an assist for the second goal. Might have done better with a chance in the first half.

Looked good on the ball playing in midfield after replacing Lakin.

Selflessly crossed for James Brown when presented with a chance late on.