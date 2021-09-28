Exactly how Doncaster Rovers' 6-0 defeat at Ipswich Town played out

Portman Road. Photo by Harry Hubbard/Getty Images

After seeing Rovers go into the break two goals down, Richie Wellens switched his formation up to try and get back into the game but the effect it had was the total opposite.

It was compounded by a woeful 10-minute spell late on in the second half which saw the hosts rip through a virtually non-existent Rovers defence to emphatically pick up their first home win of the season.

A nervy opening to proceedings was sparked into life with an opener for the hosts after 13 minutes.

Ben Close’s attempt to find Tommy Rowe was intercepted by Wes Burns, and his burst down the right allowed him all the time in the world to find Macauley Bonne at the back post.

Rovers would be masters of their own downfall again on the half hour mark as they were carved open all too easily again.

Scott Fraser’s corner from the right would evade everyone in red but not Lee Evans who was left with far too much room to smash home from six yards out.

It would be a night for Evans to remember. It would be one for Rovers to forget. It also got far, far worse after the break.

Wellens brought on Joseph Olowu and Rodrigo Vilca in a formation change that he hoped would alter Rovers fortunes.

It didn’t.

Tiago Cukur had Rovers’ first, and only, effort on goal after 68 minutes, but it did not spark his side into life.

Instead this only spurred the hosts on and they would kill the game off two minutes later with a goal that would kick off an awful 10-minute spell that would spell disaster for Wellens’ men.

Bersant Celina was awarded the freedom of Suffolk to get down to the left by-line twice, cross for an unmarked Evans to head home, before doing exactly the same two minutes later.

The second would see Bonne with all sorts of space to chest down and fire beyond Pontus Dahlberg from the edge of the box.

Evans, who hadn’t scored for Ipswich before this evening, completed his hat trick on 78 minutes, firing high into the roof of the net, before rounding off his perfect night with an assist for George Edmundson to flick in a free-kick from close range.

For Rovers, it wouldn’t get any better and the full time whistle could not have come soon enough.

This was one of, if not the worst, performance of recent times from any Rovers side, and one that Wellens and his side will be keen to quickly forget.

It will be hard to see for many where Rovers go from here as they head into the third month of the season with just one win to their name and fixed firmly to the bottom of the table.