Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United man forced to retire after Doncaster Rovers release

Caolan Lavery has retired from football, just months after his release from Doncaster Rovers.

Lavery, who also represented the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, wrote on X (Twitter): "Well, the time has come for me to hang up my boots. Due to the knee injury I sustained back in February 2023, my surgeon has advised me to cease playing professional football. I did everything in my power to try and get back to doing what I love. Thank you to everyone who has been there along the way. The good times and the bad have made me into the person I am today. Good luck to all the boys with their upcoming season and careers."