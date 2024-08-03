Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United man forced to retire after Doncaster Rovers release

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 19:51 BST
Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers; 28/1/2023 3.00pm; One Call Stadium; Howard Roe 07973739229; Doncaster's Caolan Laveryplaceholder image
Caolan Lavery has retired from football, just months after his release from Doncaster Rovers.

The 31-year-old spent 18 months at Rovers but played just 12 times with injury decimating his chances of nailing down a regular starting role.

He was one of seven players released this summer by Grant McCann. Now, Lavery has confirmed on social media that he is hanging up his boots.

Lavery, who also represented the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, wrote on X (Twitter): "Well, the time has come for me to hang up my boots. Due to the knee injury I sustained back in February 2023, my surgeon has advised me to cease playing professional football. I did everything in my power to try and get back to doing what I love. Thank you to everyone who has been there along the way. The good times and the bad have made me into the person I am today. Good luck to all the boys with their upcoming season and careers."

