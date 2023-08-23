Former Doncaster Rovers, Walsall and Mansfield Town midfielder Baxendale was confirmed as Lee Morris' replacement last week.

Numerous players followed Morris out of the door at the Marra Falcons Stadium following his shock resignation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the new arrivals is midfielder Mitch Rose, who lists Rotherham United, Mansfield and Notts County among his old clubs.

Mitchell Rose in action for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris Holloway

The 29-year-old was a teammate of Baxendale's at Field Mill.

He is also the younger brother of Doncaster-born former England international Danny Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenth-tier Welfare have also signed central defenders Callum Brook and Brett Lucas.

The pair have both previously played for Armthorpe's Northern Counties East League Division One rivals Selby Town.

Another midfielder with non-league experience, Jack Holden, has joined after spells with Winterton Rangers and Worksop Town.

Twins Steve and Ant Ross, a midfielder and a winger respectively, have also signed along with striker Scott Dixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three have previously played football locally in the city.

"Keep your eyes peeled for more signings over the rest of the week," a spokesperson said.

Baxendale, 30, will make his management debut in the FA Vase on Saturday.

New-look Welfare will host Winsford United in the first qualifying round before they return to league action with a trip to Beverley Town on Tuesday.