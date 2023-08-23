News you can trust since 1925
Ex-Rotherham United, Mansfield Town and Notts County midfielder joins old teammate at Doncaster non-league club

Armthorpe Welfare have unveiled seven new signings following James Baxendale's appointment as boss - with more on the way.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:39 BST

Former Doncaster Rovers, Walsall and Mansfield Town midfielder Baxendale was confirmed as Lee Morris' replacement last week.

Numerous players followed Morris out of the door at the Marra Falcons Stadium following his shock resignation.

Among the new arrivals is midfielder Mitch Rose, who lists Rotherham United, Mansfield and Notts County among his old clubs.

Mitchell Rose in action for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris HollowayMitchell Rose in action for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris Holloway
Mitchell Rose in action for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris Holloway
The 29-year-old was a teammate of Baxendale's at Field Mill.

He is also the younger brother of Doncaster-born former England international Danny Rose.

In 2021 Mitch was given a nine-month suspended sentence and community service for assaulting a man and a woman at an address in Tickhill, which left the latter with a broken cheekbone.

Tenth-tier Welfare have also signed central defenders Callum Brook and Brett Lucas.

The pair have both previously played for Armthorpe's Northern Counties East League Division One rivals Selby Town.

Another midfielder with non-league experience, Jack Holden, has joined after spells with Winterton Rangers and Worksop Town.

Twins Steve and Ant Ross, a midfielder and a winger respectively, have also signed along with striker Scott Dixon.

All three have previously played football locally in the city.

"Keep your eyes peeled for more signings over the rest of the week," a spokesperson said.

Baxendale, 30, will make his management debut in the FA Vase on Saturday.

New-look Welfare will host Winsford United in the first qualifying round before they return to league action with a trip to Beverley Town on Tuesday.

Welfare have one point from their opening three league games.

