Ex-Premier League referee gives verdict on Doncaster Rovers' penalty incident vs Sutton

Rovers got out of jail with a stoppage time penalty both won and converted by striker Joe Ironside - enough to earn a vital 1-1 draw. The Rovers man appeared to be clattered by Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis with referee Scott Simpson taking his time before pointing to the spot.

The incident has now been combed over by Sky Sports in their weekly 'Behind the Whistle' series which sees former top flight official Foy look at certain EFL matters and give his opinion.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Foy said: "The ball is lofted into the penalty area and as soon as the goalkeeper comes out and makes a challenge for the ball, the referee is given a decision to make as to whether the challenge is fair or a foul.

Joe Ironside dispatched Doncaster's late penalty las weekend at Sutton.

"As the goalkeeper comes out, he jumps towards the ball and clearly makes unfair contact with the Doncaster attacker who is challenging for the ball. The goalkeeper's challenge does not play the ball and is reckless, and therefore a penalty.

"The referee delays his whistle briefly to see if there is any advantage, however it's clear there isn't, therefore he correctly awards the spot-kick."

Whilst that spot-kick was given, Rovers' chief Grant McCann was unhappy with Simpson that he failed to give two more penalties.

He said: "We should have had two (more) clear penalties.... We should have had one right at the start with Billy Waters but he gets booked and then second half with Jack Senior, we should have had another. It's really disappointing.