Grant McCann's side recorded an impressive 2-0 win at home last Saturday, with Hakeeb Adelakun scoring in the first half and Tommy Rowe doubling the lead in the second.

There were brief claims of offside against Rowe from a clutch of Crewe players when he tapped home from close-range, but on-field referee Craig Hicks ignored such appeals.

Now, former Premier League whistler Chris Foy has given reasoning as to why the goal stood.

Doncaster's players celebrate Tommy Rowe's goal against Crewe. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "From an educational point of view, this clip is a good one to reinforce the correct interpretation of offsides when a player leaves the pitch over the goal-line through normal momentum.

"When the ball is played towards goal and turned in from close-range by the Doncaster Rovers No 10 (Tommy Rowe), several Crewe Alexandra players appeal for an offside flag.

"As you can see though, there is a Crewe Alexandra defender off the pitch as the goal goes in, meaning that his position for the purposes of making an offside judgement is on the goal-line.

