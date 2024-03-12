Ex-Premier League referee clarifies key decision during Doncaster Rovers' last game
Grant McCann's side recorded an impressive 2-0 win at home last Saturday, with Hakeeb Adelakun scoring in the first half and Tommy Rowe doubling the lead in the second.
There were brief claims of offside against Rowe from a clutch of Crewe players when he tapped home from close-range, but on-field referee Craig Hicks ignored such appeals.
Now, former Premier League whistler Chris Foy has given reasoning as to why the goal stood.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "From an educational point of view, this clip is a good one to reinforce the correct interpretation of offsides when a player leaves the pitch over the goal-line through normal momentum.
"When the ball is played towards goal and turned in from close-range by the Doncaster Rovers No 10 (Tommy Rowe), several Crewe Alexandra players appeal for an offside flag.
"As you can see though, there is a Crewe Alexandra defender off the pitch as the goal goes in, meaning that his position for the purposes of making an offside judgement is on the goal-line.
"When the ball is last played by a team-mate (which is when offside position of any attackers is judged) Doncaster No 10 is in an onside position due to the position of the Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper and two other defenders who are both considered to be positioned on the goal-line."