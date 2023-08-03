And the feeling is mutual.

"I love it,” he said of his first few weeks at the club.

“Speaking to my family, it’s like a new lease of life for us. I’m really enjoying it here, we have got a really good group and everyone’s on the same page of what we want to do.”

Jamie Sterry is one of nine new players at Doncaster Rovers.

Sterry has stood out among Doncaster’s top performers in pre-season.

The 27-year-old endured an injury-interrupted campaign with former club Hartlepool last term but is feeling the benefits of Rovers boss Grant McCann’s efforts to build ‘robustness’ in his squad.

“I’m feeling good,“ said Sterry, who featured in the Premier League for his boyhood club, Newcastle United.

"It's probably the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’ve had a few niggles in pre-season but I take confidence from getting through and building confidence in my body, which is probably a big thing for me.”

Hartlepool’s desperate situation as they battled to avoid relegation from League Two meant Sterry – a key player at Victoria Park during his three-season stay – was fast-tracked back from injury to help the cause.

"Where do I start? It was a tough season,” admitted the right-back.

"I didn’t really train. I was out for a long time with an injury, probably four weeks, trained one day then played a full game the next.

"The week after that, obviously you pick up injuries from that. It wasn’t done the way I wanted but when you need to play and help the club then I would do as much as I can to help them.”

Sterry turned down Hartlepool’s offer of a new contract after making more than a century of appearances for the club.

He was reportedly the subject of interest from big-spending Stockport County in January before they signed Kyle Knoyle, coincidentally from Rovers.

Pools boss John Askey said: “If you’ve got a fully fit Jamie Sterry he’s as good as you’re going to get in this league and arguably he can play higher with the ability he’s got.”

It was Doncaster who won the race for his signature this summer.

"I had a few offers elsewhere but when I spoke to the manager my heart was set,” revealed Sterry, who is moving to the city with his wife Emily and their two-year-old son, Ronnie.

"I’m enjoying living in Doncaster, even though I’m in a hotel at the moment.”

The newly-weds tied the not this summer after almost ten years together.

"We are all in it together,” said Sterry of his move.

"It helps massively, having a good family around us. Happy wife, happy life.

"I’ve had a crazy summer; a new club, getting married, packing up the house, moving into a new one.

"I love it here. The dressing room is really good and as a group we are going to kick on together.