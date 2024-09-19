Ex-loanee set to depart League Two rivals just days before Doncaster Rovers' visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers' opponents this Saturday, MK Dons, have been thrown into disarray with their manager seemingly on his way to a League Two rival.

Mike Williamson, who was appointed last October, is poised to swap the Dons for Carlisle United.

Williamson was linked with the vacancy after Paul Simpson's recent departure and it now appears only a matter of time until the Cumbrians unveil him.

The former defender, aged 40, once had a loan spell at Rovers in the 2003-04 campaign but did not feature during his short stay in South Yorkshire.

Mike Williamson is set to walk out on MK Dons - just days before Rovers face them in the league. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Speaking after MK's midweek EFL Trophy game at Colchester, he appeared to straight bat the link saying: "Since I came in, there has been speculation. I've been linked with two, three or four jobs. I've not heard anything on it, so I'm just focused on the boys, and from a really good performance, I want to watch the game back. I want to make sure we're better for Saturday.”

Should his switch be confirmed it would be another blow for the Dons, who have lost four of their opening six league games - the latest of which was a heavy defeat to bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Rovers head to Stadium MK looking to get back to winning ways after defeat at Harrogate in their last outing.