Ex-England striker among star names lined up for Doncaster Rovers vs Liverpool legends charity game

A raft of famous names are poised to grace the field at Doncaster Rovers' Eco-Power Stadium pitch next month for an annual charity game.

Since 2013, Doncaster-based Eve Merton Dreams Trust has held a special charity fixture involving fundraisers and former players. The charity was founded in 2011 following the death of Doncaster woman Eve Merton from ovarian cancer.

For the second year running a team of Rovers legends will square up against a team of Liverpool legends. Already pencilled in to appear for the Merseysiders is Emile Heskey, Charlie Adam, Glen Johnson and Jason McAteer. Meanwhile, Rovers royalty set to feature include James Coppinger, Francis Tierney and Brian Stock among many others.

This year's fixture takes place on Saturday, June 8 with kick-off at 2pm although a raft of family-friendly activities are taking place from midday in and around the stadium.

Martin Lawrence, co-founder of Eve Merton Dreams Trust and son of Eve, says uptake for this year's event is already edging towards the 3,000-ticket mark.

"It takes around six months to try and organise this event but we've already sold around the 3,000 mark and we're on course to top last year's attendance.” Martin told the Free Press.

He added that currently only the East Stand is available but that further stands will likely be opened up closer to the game. Tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day. Martin says last year's fixture raised over £92,000 for the charity with the total figure racked up by all previous ten charity games fast approaching £600,000.