Joe Sharpe began seeing clients at his home to keep busy after leaving Rovers in January 2019 following a seven-year career in professional football.

The enterprise quickly took off and amid orders from his wife Lucy to find somewhere more suitable the 33-year-old began renting a room to see clients.

Fast forward four years and Sharp Physiotherapy has undergone its latest expansion as the business goes from strength to strength.

Joe (second from left) with his wife Lucy (far left), staff members at the new Bawtry clinic and Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher.

The new site is located at The Courtyard, just a few doors down from their old premises, and boasts a rehab gym, three treatment rooms, a 3D printer to print orthotic insoles on-site and six-full time physiotherapists.

Joe, who also runs another clinic in Lincoln, said: "I couldn't believe how quick it took off. I enjoyed it and had a lot of satisfaction and decided I wasn't going back into football.

"I had this vision of a super centre with top physios, specialist kit, a rehab gym. I had a five-year plan and we achieved it in four, which is great.

"The business has really kicked on."

The new facility boasts a rehab gym.

Joe's new facility will also host education sessions for other physios. It currently shuts for a few hours each week to allow staff to get together and share ideas, new research and best practice.

Newark-born Joe’s football career included spells working at Leyton Orient and Scunthorpe before he joined Darren Ferguson’s backrooom staff at Doncaster in 2017.

He also served as physio during Grant McCann’s first spell at the Eco-Power Stadium and remains good friends with Rovers legend James Coppinger.

Joe, who lives in Bawtry, said: “I don’t regret leaving football.

"I loved it and had five play-off finishes in seven years.

"I always wanted a really good facility and got frustrated club’s wouldn’t invest, so I did it myself.”

While Joe’s background is in professional sport he was keen to highlight the facility is available to all, adding: “It’s for anybody that wants to remain active, independent and free of pain-killers.