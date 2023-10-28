Ex-Doncaster Rovers owner John Ryan to promote new book on GB News with Esther McVey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan has partnered with Doncaster historian Peter Tuffrey to write Doncaster Rovers: The John Ryan Years covering his time involved with his beloved club which coincided with a golden era in its history.
Ryan, who will hold a signing session at Doncaster’s club store from 12 to 1pm today, will promote the book on GB News next Saturday.
He will appear on Tory MP Esther McVey’s Saturday Morning show, which airs weekly from 10am until noon.
Ryan is a friend of McVey, a former cabinet minister whose foray into broadcasting has attracted criticism and Ofcom complaints due to alleged bias owing to her role as a member of parliament.
On the book, which will cost £15 per copy, Ryan said: “For anyone that’s got an interest in Doncaster Rovers it's a must-buy.
"It’s a remarkable story. It’s a club that was as low as low could be yet it managed to beat Leeds at Wembley and have five years in the Championship.
"It’s a Wrexham story in many ways but there’s a lot more to it.”
Rovers earned four promotions under Ryan and won the Football League Trophy in 2007.
They also lifted the Conference League Cup twice.
Ryan’s official involvement with Doncaster began in 1989, nine years before he became chairman, with that period also covered in the book.
He said “a healthy proportion” of sales from copies of the book sold in the club shop will go to Rovers.
Ryan raised more than £50,000 for Doncaster this summer through auctioning his own memorabilia and buying season tickets.