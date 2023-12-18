Former Doncaster Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Derby County forward Nathan Tyson has joined non-league outfit Basford United at the age of 41.

The well-travelled marksman is a veteran of the EFL and has spent two years of his career in Yorkshire with Doncaster. Between 2014 and 2016, he scored 21 goals in 80 appearances for the club.

Following stints at various non-league clubs in recent years, Tyson has agreed with terms with Basford of the Northern Premier League Premier Division. He has joined on a dual-registration deal from Long Eaton United and will be eligible for both clubs.

A statement issued by Basford read: “Basford United is thrilled to announce the signing of Nathan Tyson on dual registration terms from Long Eaton United. The vastly experienced striker boasts an enviable record at professional level, scoring 135 times for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wycombe Wanderers, Derby County, Millwall, Blackpool and Reading, for whom he made a senior debut back in 1999.

Former Doncaster Rovers forward Nathan Tyson is still playing at the age of 41. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“Amassing well over 600 appearances during an illustrious career, he has also played for Swansea City, Fleetwood Town, Doncaster Rovers and Kilmarnock north of the border.

“More recently, Tyson has featured for Notts County, Chesterfield, Alfreton Town, Ilkeston and Grantham, before moving to Long Eaton in September.