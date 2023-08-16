Forward Miller spent the second half of last season on loan at Rovers from Brighton & Hove Albion, making 11 appearances.

He joined National League side Bromley last week and made his debut as a substitute in their 2-0 defeat to Barnet at the weekend.

Discussing his spell at Doncaster, 20-year-old Miller said: “I enjoyed it. I was difficult transitioning from Under-21s football to first-team football, there was a lot I had to learn.

"Over that period I gradually learnt more and more through the time I was there and in the last few games I started playing a little bit more, just because I understood how football works in the lower leagues.”

Miller had never been out on loan prior to his spell at Rovers, with his senior experience limited to one appearance for Colchester United aged 16 and EFL Trophy games.

He added: “Hopefully I can bring that experience there last season and hit the ground running.”

Bromley finished seventh in the National League last season and were eliminated in the play-offs by Chesterfield at the semi-final stage.

On signing for the club, Miller said: “It’s good to get back playing again, hopefully, and back to enjoying my football.

"It’s a really good group, really good facilities. Everything has been good since I came in, I’ve enjoyed my time so far.

"The team did really well last season so hopefully we can push on. The team goal is obviously promotion.”