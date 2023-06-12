News you can trust since 1925
Ex-Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan puts rare memorabilia up for auction to buy season tickets

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan has unveiled some of the rare club memorabilia he is auctioning to buy season tickets.
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST
Ryan is on a mission to help his beloved Rovers sell 5,000 season tickets for the upcoming campaign as they aim to win promotion back to League One.

He previously promised to buy 10 season tickets and give them away to hard-up fans and worthy causes, but now wants to raise enough money to buy 100.

Ryan, who served as chairman from 1998 to 2013, will host a Q&A event at Doncaster Dome on Thursday, when some of the season tickets will be given away in a free raffle.

Fans will also have the chance to win Rovers memorabilia in a separate raffle, which will be free to enter.

Rare club memorabilia owned by Ryan is also being sold to help raise funds for more season tickets.

Items on sale include a replica of a steam engine nameplate that hung inside the players' and officials entrance at Belle Vue, the club’s old stadium.

A signed and framed replica shirt worn by the team from 2003 to 2005 has already been sold for £500, Ryan said.

Other signed and framed items from the club’s golden era under Ryan during the noughties are up for sale.

Some season tickets will also be donated to charitable causes, Ryan told The Free Press.

Thursday’s Q&A event starts at 6.30pm.

Entrance is free and guests do not need to pre-register.

Ryan is selling a replica of the steam engine nameplate that hung inside the players' and officials entrance at Belle Vue, the club’s old stadium.

1. 347254115_10158869738991260_1980573869066554002_n.jpg

Ryan is selling a replica of the steam engine nameplate that hung inside the players' and officials entrance at Belle Vue, the club’s old stadium. Photo: John Ryan

A signed and framed shirt has sold for £500, Ryan said.

2. 347425214_10158869735101260_4936793306631053434_n.jpg

A signed and framed shirt has sold for £500, Ryan said. Photo: John Ryan

Ryan has put a number of rare items up for sale.

3. 347278143_10158869735236260_7696131128972002503_n.jpg

Ryan has put a number of rare items up for sale. Photo: John Ryan

Ryan wants to raise enough money to buy 100 season tickets.

4. 347403813_10158869735136260_4707574371117831291_n.jpg

Ryan wants to raise enough money to buy 100 season tickets. Photo: John Ryan

