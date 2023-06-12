Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan has unveiled some of the rare club memorabilia he is auctioning to buy season tickets.

He previously promised to buy 10 season tickets and give them away to hard-up fans and worthy causes, but now wants to raise enough money to buy 100.

Ryan, who served as chairman from 1998 to 2013, will host a Q&A event at Doncaster Dome on Thursday, when some of the season tickets will be given away in a free raffle.

Fans will also have the chance to win Rovers memorabilia in a separate raffle, which will be free to enter.

Rare club memorabilia owned by Ryan is also being sold to help raise funds for more season tickets.

Items on sale include a replica of a steam engine nameplate that hung inside the players' and officials entrance at Belle Vue, the club’s old stadium.

A signed and framed replica shirt worn by the team from 2003 to 2005 has already been sold for £500, Ryan said.

Other signed and framed items from the club’s golden era under Ryan during the noughties are up for sale.

Some season tickets will also be donated to charitable causes, Ryan told The Free Press.

Thursday’s Q&A event starts at 6.30pm.

Entrance is free and guests do not need to pre-register.

