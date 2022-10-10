Ex-Doncaster Rovers caretaker Andy Butler to return to dugout

Butler will manage the Armthorpe Legends team that takes on an Armthorpe Welfare XI in Steve Garner's testimonial fixture on Friday.

Garner has made 291 appearances for Welfare in his ten years playing for the club.

Butler took temporary charge of Rovers following Darren Moore’s exit for Sheffield Wednesday in March 2021 and managed Doncaster Rovers Belles until last month.

Andy Butler. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He is now working for National League side Scunthorpe United as the club’s lead youth development phase coach – a role he combines with playing part-time for Farsley Celtic in the National League North.

Former Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End forward Chris Brown will play in Friday’s match along with Hull City legend Dean Windass.

All proceeds from the game will go to W.AT.C.H. (Walking & Talking Charity Hikes) – a charity organisation set up by retired sportsmen including Mark Crossley, Nigel Jemson and Windass.

Through W.A.T.C.H. they are raising £50,000 to support the NHS and mental health charities.

The fixture will take place at the Marra Falcons Stadium, home of Armthorpe Welfare, and kicks off at 7pm.

Entry costs £10 for adults and includes pie and peas, a souvenir programme and a raffle ticket.