Ferguson, who managed Doncaster between 2015 and 2018, had been out of work since leaving the Posh in February with the club winless in three months.

He has signed a deal until the end of the season after replacing his successor at Rovers, Grant McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Peterborough United’s owners said: “When you look for a manager in January, it is a very difficult time, an impossible time to get someone in, so if you were to write down what you would want in a manager, someone who identifies with how you work was a football club, someone who has had multiple promotions on their CV, someone with a style of football that gets people off their seats, where would you find a manager like that? It just so happens we have one that lives nearby and has agreed to come and help us until the end of the season.

Darren Ferguson has returned to Peterborough United for a fourth time (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images).

“We are not talking a long-term appointment, it has been agreed between ourselves and Darren that the best way is for him to come in and work with the squad. He only left a year ago, none of the owners wanted him to leave, for us the Championship was a challenge for a club our size, he made the decision to leave, Darragh felt it was the wrong decision at the time, but we feel that after a year out, he is full of enthusiasm, he is going to come in and his motivation and aim is to get another promotion under the belt.

“He has won five promotions in his career; he will be going for number six and we are delighted that he has agreed to return. It is business as usual and on we go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson led Rovers to promotion from League Two in the 2016/17 season after they had been relegated under his stewardship one year prior.

He quit in June 2018 after overseeing a 15th-placed finish in League One, citing a lack of ambition from the club’s board.

Advertisement Hide Ad