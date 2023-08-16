The Lionesses booked their spot in Sunday's final against Spain with a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia on Wednesday thanks to goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

European champions England have never before played in a World Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea’s Millie Bright, who began her senior career with Belles in 2009 and spent five years with the club, has captained England throughout the tournament.

Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Beth England all spent time at Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Bright has been an ever-present at the heart of their defence.

"To be leading them out will be absolutely incredible,” she said.

"I’m just keeping two feet on the ground, I’ll just remain on task and remain focused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t even have any words for that (captaining the team in the final), to be saying that we are going to the final is crazy, overwhelming.

"I’m just so happy we could give the fans the dream that they wanted back home, and the fans that were here as well.”

Goalkeeper Mary Earps - a Belles player during the 2011/12 season - has also featured in every game for England and helped her side to victory over the Matildas with a fine save to them a second-half equaliser with the score at 2-1.

Barnsley-born forward Bethany England, who scored 28 times in 79 games for Belles between 2011 and 2015, is also a member of the Lionesses squad and has featured as a substitute on four occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She scored a spot kick in their 4-2 win over Nigeria on penalties in the Round of 16.

England reportedly became the most expensive player in Women’s Super League history when she joined Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea in January.

She studied law at BPP University while playing for the Belles and also worked two days a week in a fish and chip shop in her hometown.