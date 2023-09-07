Watch more videos on Shots!

Millie Bright, who captained England’s Lionesses to last month’s World Cup final, and goalkeeper Mary Earps, an ever-present at the tournament, are among the nominees for the women's Ballon d'Or.

The annual award is given to the best male and female footballer of the year. It is widely recognised as the highest individual honour in the game.

Bright now plays for WSL champions Chelsea but began her senior career with Belles in 2009 and spent five years with the club, then in the top flight and latterly WSL 2 (Women’s Championship).

Millie Bright in action for Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2013.

Like Earps, she played every game for England at the tournament, which saw England Women reach the final for the first time in their history.

Now of Manchester United, Earps played for Belles player during the 2011/12 season after signing for the club aged 18.

She won the Golden Glove prize for her performances at the World Cup.

Earps kept three clean sheets and saved a penalty in the final, which England lost 1-0 to Spain.

Barnsley-born forward Bethany England, who scored 28 times in 79 games for Belles between 2011 and 2015, was also a member of the Lionesses squad at the World Cup.

England made five substitute appearances and scored a spot kick in her country’s 4-2 win over Nigeria on penalties in the Round of 16.

Two more members of the Lionesses squad, Georgia Stanway and Rachel Daly, are also on the 30-name shortlist to win the Ballon d'Or.