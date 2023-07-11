Ex-Doncaster Rovers Belles management pair take over at Bradford City Women

Buxton, an ex-goalkeeper at Rovers, Halifax and Scarborough, joined Belles in January 2020 and took over on a permanent basis following Andy Butler's departure last September - after previously serving as Andy Butler’s assistant manager.

Buxton, who also has previous coaching experience in the men's academy set-ups at Rovers and Scunthorpe, led Belles to a second-placed finish in the FA Women's National League Division One Midlands last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also reached the final of the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA County Cup – their first final in 13 years – but were denied silverware after losing 1-0 to Huddersfield Town of the league above.

Doncaster Rovers' Belles manager Nick Buxton (right) with his assistant Daniel Solts.

He resigned last month, citing the physical and mental strain the job had taken on him.

Buxton will be assisted by Daniel Solts, who was his number two at Belles after moving on from his role as head of sports science at Doncaster Rovers Academy.

Buxton said: “It feels absolutely brilliant to be here and I am really excited to get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want young girls in the area to want to come and play for Bradford City, and we need to get the club back up to where it should be.

“We will play on the front foot and get at teams, but the most important thing is being hardworking and giving 100 per cent. If the girls have given everything, I am happy with that.

“The women’s game is only going to get bigger and bigger, and we want people to get behind us to help get this club up the divisions."

Bradford will play in the fifth tier of English football next season after they were relegated from the Division One North – the same league Belles have moved into – last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s chair, Qasim Akhtar, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have secured the services of Nick and Dan.