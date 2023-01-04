England, 28, joined Chelsea from Belles in 2016 and scored 74 goals in 164 appearances for Emma Hayes’ side, who are the reigning Women’s Super League (WSL) champions and current league leaders.

The England international was also part of the Euro 2022 winning squad and has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with eighth-placed Spurs.

“My next chapter. I’m so excited to join Tottenham Women,” England posted on her personal Twitter account.

Bethany England in action for Doncaster Rovers Belles at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“Buzzing to meet up with the girls and get started at this great club. Let’s write some history together!”

England studied law at BPP University while playing for the Belles and also worked two days a week in a fish and chip shop in her hometown.

She represented her country at youth level during her time in South Yorkshire, which also saw her score 14 times as Doncaster won promotion back to the top tier of English women’s football in 2015, two years after they were controversially demoted as part of a league restructure.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: “Beth has given tremendous service to the club.

Bethany England studied law while playing for the Belles

“She has contributed to all of our success over the past seven years and she leaves a winner and a Chelsea legend.

"We wish her the very best for the next stage of her career.”

Barnsley-born England began her footballing journey with the Sheffield United academy before joining Belles – then in the top flight – and making her first-team debut shortly afterwards, aged 16.

This latest milestone is another feather in the cap for the Belles, who also helped Millie Bright on her journey to winning the European Championships with England last summer.

Belles have twice been crowned national champions and have also won the FA Cup on six occasions, having finished as runners-up a further seven times.

