Ex-Doncaster Rovers ace makes bold prediction ahead of England’s World Cup clash

Diouf, who played 23 times for Rovers after joining the club in November 2011 as part of the Willie McKay “experiment”, is now a member of Senegal’s backroom staff, having won 43 caps for the

Lions of Teranga as a player.

Senegal’s first-choice goalkeeper is Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, who was the hero in two penalty shootouts for them this year.

Mendy saved a penalty against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final in February and again in the World Cup play-off against the same opposition.

Diouf said: “If we get to penalties, we're going to win it, easy.

"I know the goalkeeper we've got and I know we can stop some of their penalties.

“We are always going to win on penalties.”

Diouf, now 41, also insisted Senegal will be ready to pounce should England underestimate the challenge they pose.

The ex-forward, whose career included stints at Liverpool, Lens and Bolton Wanderers, then in the Premier League, was part of the Senegal side that beat France 1-0 to reach the last eight of the World Cup in 2002.

He said: “It reminds me of when we played against France.

"They thought they'd won the game before they played it. If England do the same thing on Sunday, this is good for us.