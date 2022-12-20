Playmaker Tomlin joined seventh-tier side Ilkeston Town as a player-coach this month, having retired from professional football in October citing issues with his hip and back that left him in agony after training sessions and matches.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with Doncaster over the summer and was an important member of the squad in the opening few months of the campaign.

Former Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said Tomlin would not play in every game but the former Cardiff City and Middlesbrough star featured whenever he was available in league matches before injuries seemingly caught up with him.

Lee Tomlin celebrates his one and only goal in a Doncaster Rovers shirt against Mansfield Town.

Discussing his return to playing after making his debut for the Robins, Tomlin, who scored once in 10 appearances for Doncaster, said: “It was more to get on the coaching side of it.

"I’m only 33, so I have still got a few years left in me part-time. That’s the most I want to do in football.

"It’s a good club to come into and learn.”

Tomlin has linked up with ex-Derby County and Sheffield United forward Jamie Ward at Ilkeston.

Ward, 36, was appointed manager of the Southern League Premier Central outfit in September.

Tomlin said: “I know the gaffer and coach Jeppo (James Jepson) so he obviously heard I retired, I just thought I needed a bit of time off.

"Then he got back in touch saying ‘do you want to come and play?’.”

Tomlin added: "Having that time off and just sitting at home twiddling your thumbs, it’s a long time.

"At the end of every season you have a month and a half, two months off and it’s more than enough.

"You are desperate to get back. That’s the way I feel, so if that’s how I feel then I’m going to do it.”

Tomlin never played with Ward but was part of a deadline day swap deal with him in 2018, which saw the former join Nottingham Forest from Cardiff with the latter heading in the other direction.

Tomlin said: “We have always kept in touch and knew each other over the years from playing against each other.

"That’s how it came about.”

Ward revealed the deal to bring Tomlin to Ilkeston was several weeks in the making and said: “Initially we just spoke about him being a player and then Lee came back to us and mentioned wanting to be a player-coach.

"With the experience Lee has in the Football League and the career he’s had it’s an added bonus for myself.”

Ward, whose side are two points outside the play-offs with seven wins in their last 10 games, added: "He’s seen different things, he’s played under different managers, but it’s great for the lads to be able to play with someone of his ability.

"He will win us games just on his own at times.”

Tomlin has scored twice in three games for Ilkeston and netted in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Alvechurch.

He said: “I want to start coaching and obviously I like developing players, only if they want to be helped.