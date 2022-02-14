Everything that was said about Jordy Hiwula at Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers press conference

Jordy Hiwula

The 27-year-old forward has not featured for Doncaster Rovers since being substituted in the 1-0 home defeat to Fleetwood Town on January 8.

He’s scored one goal in 22 appearances this season.

Here’s what McSheffrey said about Rovers’ forgotten man at today’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Lincoln City.

Paul Goodwin: How’s Jordy Hiwula doing?

Gary McSheffrey: He's still a couple of weeks away. He's had PRP injections into his hamstring.

He's having his third one this week and then it'll be a case of getting him back out on the grass probably next week while doing his rehab.

I think he's pencilled in for the beginning of March to return to training with the group.

Paul Goodwin: I think it’s fair to say he hasn’t been anywhere near his best form this season. Is he another one that just hasn’t been match fit this season basically?

Gary McSheffrey: Yeah, he's always been stop start. The thing is with Jordy you've seen his capabilities at other clubs, he's been a threat.

He scored a lot of goals for Coventry and at other teams he's always been a threat but I think he's probably always needed to polish up on his end product and his numbers. If he did he'd probably be playing the level up with what he's got in his locker in terms of pace, his ball control, direct play and how he can get at defenders.

The end product is key with Jordy.

This rest out of the team [will hopefully do him good]. There's no secret he was probably feeling the pressure a bit and feeling the heat and taking a little bit of stick for his inconsistent performance levels. I'd like to think that he'll come back and have an impact when he does because he's certainly got the qualities that we need in our team.