Every word Grant McCann said on Northampton loss, referee, Doncaster Rovers' form and Matty Pearson

Doncaster Rovers' poor run continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Northampton Town. Here's a transcript of manager Grant McCann's post-match press conference:

Q: How do you assess that one Grant?

GM: "We were quite comfortable and pleased with how we played in the first half. I was disappointed not to be more than one goal ahead. The group is probably still getting to know me because I was really frustrated at the end of the first half when we break, it comes to Glenn Middleton and we go backwards. And I'm thinking 'what is going on here?'

"They need to understand what I'm about. We need to get that second goal. We get in at half-time and the message was that we'll not only need to beat Northampton today, we'll need to beat the officials as well. I thought it was so frustrating first half.

"Every little decision went against us and I'm not one to normally moan about officials but today every thing went against us, particularly first half. For the equaliser, Ethan Wheatley is offside. We'd planned for that and as the ball is delivered he is offside. I don't know how the linesman on the far side can't see that - well, I do, because he's two yards behind the play when I saw the clip back.

"But from that point on we were really disappointing and there's a wee bit of a lack of confidence in the group at this moment in time. And it's our job to get to the bottom of it but it's also up to the players to sort it out. We need to stay positive because it's not about berating or hammering the players because it's a long season. But the players know we let ourselves down today in the second half."

Q: It was a radical decision to make seven changes. Was that a problem?

GM: "Not really. They all understand how we play. The team changed a couple of times in the week due to injury and illness so that was the team we felt could go and get a result. And first half we were comfortable but after conceding the free-kick, we got a bit lazy, I felt, in our defending second half. We gave away two blatant penalties where we just don't work our feet. We gave away a soft free-kick just after half-time but to concede is so frustrating."

Q: A lack of confidence is inevitable isn't it, when you lose a few games?

GM: "It is. And we needed the second goal but we don't capitalise. And then we concede so quickly after the break which knocks our confidence again. But we need to get out of this rut we're in and find the reasons why we're looking a little lacklustre defensively, structurally. Because it wasn't as if Northampton were playing five or six passes through us. They went long to Wheatley and we ned to be better that."

Q: Is the good first half and poor second half a running theme?

GM: "It's difficult and I'm not taking any credit away from Northampton because they probably should have scored more than two. But we just didn't get going at all second half. First half we needed to get that second goal and that ruthless edge. It's not about sitting back and holding, like against Burton. Today we were punished for that.

"It was just another frustrating day at the office for us and another disappointing weekend for everyone."

Q: How important is that penalty save for Thimothee?

GM: "It will give him a boost. He was fine today. He made some good saves and good decisions, and the spot-kick save was good."

Q: Sean Grehan was in at right-back. What was the thinking behind that and has he played there before?

GM: "We have no right-back fit, hence why we needed to play someone there. We thought about maybe changing the shape but we've got nobody to go at right wing-back. It is what it is. Tom Nixon has picked a hamstring injury up and is probably going to be out for a couple of weeks.

"Jamie Sterry is nowhere near ready yet. Sean was fine. He got a little bit tired and loose second half which is expected, but he did fine."

Q: What was the issue with Matty Pearson going off?

GM: "He just had a bit of a stiff back. He stiffened up over half-time after getting a knock first half. He wanted to try it second half but it wasn't right."

Q: Jay McGrath is going through a tough period now isn't he?

GM: "Yeah he is. We need to help him and support him. Jay needs to concentrate better on the basics. I think he's thinking before he receives it at times and that's actually hurting him because he's losing the ball. Everybody knows his qualities and he's young so can go through two or three games where he's just not at it but we know what type of asset we have and we need to get him back.

"He's maybe just lacking some self-belief and confidence right now, like a few of them. And when that's the case the last thing they need is to be beaten with a stick or be told how poor they are. Our job is to get to the bottom of things and hopefully pick us up for next week."

Q: You gave Damola Ajayi his first league start. What did you make to his performance?

GM: "He was bright and he deserved his opportunity today. Luke (Molyneux) wasn't feeling well during the week. Damola is probably the only one of those wingers that hasn't started yet and he was bright. Tired a bit towards the end but I'm pleased for him."