Every word Grant McCann said on Grimsby thumping, Doncaster Rovers away fans and Matty Craig

Grant McCann applauds the away fans after Rovers' thumping win at Grimsby.

Here is a transcript of everything the Rovers’ boss said post-match:

Delighted with performance?

GM: "I thought the first 15, 20 minutes we started really well and scored two good goals. But then for whatever reason we stopped doing what got us into those positions. We didn't win enough duels and second balls and the group knew that. At half-time I had to give them a gentle reminder because for a spell they (Grimsby) got on top of us and we couldn't get in the game. We gave the ball back to them. We made it easy for them. We had to reset at half-time and I said to them they're a good team, get on the ball and play, be positive.

"We started positively to get a corner from kick-off and that set our stall out. We defended everything they threw our way and we were calm and composed, with some good goals in there too."

Starting both halves brightly set the tone

GM: "I think when you're playing in a derby game, away from home and with a full house, you have to start well. We made the boys aware of that. We did it well both halves and that's won us the game today. It's really, really pleasing.

Spreading the goals around must have pleased you?

GM: "The first one was an outstanding team goal. It's something we worked on in training, with the positions of Hakeeb, Joe and Luke. The passing and movement was excellent. The other goals, I think Haks was involved with a few. But I'm mostly pleased we got the job done and sent the fans home happy. We've not done that enough this season."

Nice bit of momentum and big gap between bottom two and yourselves?

GM: "I keep getting asked but I'm not even thinking like that. I'm just thinking about finishing as strong as we can. The season doesn't finish tomorrow. We've got around 15 games left so we've got a chance to put a decent, strong run together. It's nice to have fit and available players back and make changes in games. For example today we had Owen Bailey and Matty Craig on yellow cards and we had Tommy Rowe and George Broadbent sitting there so it'd be unwise to not use them. I'm really pleased with the whole squad today. But it's on to the next one."

What was your verdict on Grimsby's penalty?

GM: "I'd need to see it back. That was in that spell where we let them get on top of us a bit. They had another chance when Danny Rose had a chance but credit to the boys, we end up going in 2-1 at the break and resetting."

Matty Craig looked very assured and got his first goal

GM: "I'm really pleased for him. He's had three different type of games in a week. He's been very good and composed and the goal is probably just reward for his performances. It was a really calm finish into the corner."

A word on the away fans

GM: "It's not been very rewarding for them - not yet. We've still got a long way to go. A quarter of the season or so, 15 games or so, is left and I feel we've got a lot of chances to make up a lot of points and we just want to try and continue to build on that."

Any update on Jack Senior?

