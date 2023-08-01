Doncaster Rovers have been installed as 4/1 shots for promotion with Betfair.

They are outsiders but anything is possible for Rovers, as Stevenage showed last season.

Wrexham (5/6) and Stockport (5/4) are the favourites to win promotion to League One, while Notts County are 13/8

Other contenders for promotion include Gillingham, Bradford and MK Dons.

At the other end of the League Two table, Crawley are 5/2 favourites to go down, with Harrogate 10/3 and Colchester 9/2

