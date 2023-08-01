News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
You can get a tempting 4/1 on Doncaster Rovers going up this season.You can get a tempting 4/1 on Doncaster Rovers going up this season.
You can get a tempting 4/1 on Doncaster Rovers going up this season.

Every League Two club’s promotion odds with Betfair and the price you can get on Doncaster Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, Swindon Town, Newport County, Accrington Stanley and Morecambe - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers have been installed as 4/1 shots for promotion with Betfair.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

They are outsiders but anything is possible for Rovers, as Stevenage showed last season.

Wrexham (5/6) and Stockport (5/4) are the favourites to win promotion to League One, while Notts County are 13/8

Other contenders for promotion include Gillingham, Bradford and MK Dons.

At the other end of the League Two table, Crawley are 5/2 favourites to go down, with Harrogate 10/3 and Colchester 9/2

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

5/6

1. Wrexham

5/6 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
5/4

2. Stockport County

5/4 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
13/8

3. Notts County

13/8 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
5/2

4. Gillingham

5/2 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoTranmere RoversMorecambeNotts County