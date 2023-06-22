News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have won just twice on the opening day of the season in ten years.Doncaster Rovers have won just twice on the opening day of the season in ten years.
Every League Two club's opening day record for the last ten seasons and how Doncaster Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, Newport County, Swindon Town, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Barrow fare - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers will kick the new season off at home to Harrogate Town.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:49 BST

Rovers will be looking to get off to a good start as they look to get a successful promotion campaign up and running.

Historically Rovers aren’t the best when it comes to opening day three points, having won just twice in the last decade.

But Harrogate know how to start fast, with five wins in 10 attempts to their name.

That is according to research by the OLBG group.?

Here is the record for every League Two side over the last ten seasons.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

W3 D2 L5

1. Accrington Stanley

W3 D2 L5 Photo: Naomi Baker

W3 D4 L3

2. AFC Wimbledon

W3 D4 L3 Photo: Andrew Redington

W4 D1 L5

3. Barrow

W4 D1 L5 Photo: Pete Norton

W3 D6 L1

4. Bradford City

W3 D6 L1 Photo: George Wood

