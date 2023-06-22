Doncaster Rovers will kick the new season off at home to Harrogate Town.

Rovers will be looking to get off to a good start as they look to get a successful promotion campaign up and running.

Historically Rovers aren’t the best when it comes to opening day three points, having won just twice in the last decade.

But Harrogate know how to start fast, with five wins in 10 attempts to their name.

That is according to research by the OLBG group.?

Here is the record for every League Two side over the last ten seasons.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Accrington Stanley W3 D2 L5 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . AFC Wimbledon W3 D4 L3 Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

3 . Barrow W4 D1 L5 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Bradford City W3 D6 L1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales