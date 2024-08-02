A Doncaster Rovers adult season-ticket is just £275.placeholder image
Every League Two club's cheapest adult season-ticket - where Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Barrow, Bradford City, Morecambe and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
It’s that exciting time of the year when league football is nearly back with us.

Watching League Two football offers some pretty good value, but, of course, some of the prices can vary with some clubs offering much better value for money than others.

Rovers will be looking for a successful promotion push, with the cheapest adult season-ticket now priced at a bargain £275.

But which clubs offer the best value deals and which set of fans will have to save that bit harder. Here we look at ticket pricing around the league.

Prices are based on the cheapest adult season-ticket and run from expensive to cheapest.

£483

1. Carlisle United

£483 Photo: Pete Norton

£460

2. Crewe Alexandra

£460 Photo: Ed Sykes

£440

3. Grimsby Town

£440 Photo: George Wood

£440

4. Tranmere Rovers

£440 Photo: Bryn Lennon

