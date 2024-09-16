Every Doncaster Rovers player's ratings in the new EA Sports FC25 game

Doncaster Rovers' player ratings for the new EAFC game have been revealed.Doncaster Rovers' player ratings for the new EAFC game have been revealed.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:44 GMT
Football video game fans don't have long to wait until the release of the latest EA Sports title.

FC25 hits the shelves on Friday. The ever-popular football game franchise - previously marketed as FIFA - sees thousands of players recreated to play with as gamers all over the world take control.

With the new game set to be released this week, the ratings of each of Doncaster Rovers player has been unveiled. And the numbers are sure to create plenty of debate among the players themselves.

Here's the whole squad's rating on the new game, from highest to lowest:

Rating: 67

1. Billy Sharp

Rating: 67 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rating: 66

2. Jordan Gibson

Rating: 66 Photo: HOWARD ROE

Rating: 64

3. Owen Bailey

Rating: 64 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rating: 64

4. Brandon Fleming

Rating: 64 Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

