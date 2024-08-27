Everton v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann aims to pile misery on old pal Sean Dyche
The second round cup tie admittedly is not at the top of either club's list of priorities this term. But after a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham last weekend the contest undoubtedly has now taken on more significance for the beleaguered hosts.
Everton manager Sean Dyche is under pressure having lost their first two league outings by an aggregate score of 7-0.
For Rovers, there is precious little to lose given the fact there are three divisions between the two clubs. For manager Grant McCann, tonight's game represents a maiden visit to the blue side of Liverpool and a chance to renew acquaintance's with someone he has huge respect for.
"It'll be a good occasion for us and it'll be good to see Sean, my old mate, again," said McCann. "Sean's a great guy and I've kept in touch over the years.
"He gave me my first bit of advice many years ago when I went into management. I met him at his home and had a coffee with him so I've known him for many years. Lee Glover's good friends with Sean, Ian Woan (assistant).
"It's a great game, a great occasion for our fans to go to a very nostalgic stadium. I've actually never been there myself. I've been to most Premier League grounds but I haven't been to Tottenham's or Everton's so I'm looking forward to it.
"It's just an occasion for us to see how far away we are from the Premier League. I know we are (far away) because we're in League Two but it gives the boys a chance to play against top Premier League players. We'll give it our best shot to try and win the game."
Should tonight's tie end level after 90 minutes it will go straight to penalties. Additionally, there will be no VAR in use as is the case in this competition right up until the semi-finals stage.
