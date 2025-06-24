Europa League winner joins Doncaster Rovers as Premier League arrangement is agreed

Doncaster Rovers have signed Tottenham Hotspur youngster Damola Ajayi.

The 19-year-old winger arrives at the Eco-Power Stadium on a season-long loan arrangement for the forthcoming League One campaign. He has played one senior game for Spurs, making a scoring debut in their Europa League victory over Elfsborg back in January. Just weeks prior to that breakthrough moment Ajayi penned a long-term deal with Spurs, until the summer of 2028.

Ajayi, who came through the academy at Bromley, was an unused substitute in the Europa final at the end of last season as they sealed the trophy thanks to a win over Manchester United.

New Tottenham chief Thomas Frank has now given the green light for Ajayi to head to South Yorkshire in the next phase of his development. Capable of playing on either flank, Ajayi will compete out wide with Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson, Kyle Hurst and new arrival Glenn Middleton.

Damola Ajayi arrives at Rovers on loan from Premier League giants Tottenham. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Rovers have now made six summer signings: Goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala is on a season-long loan from Hull, whilst Matty Pearson, Middleton, Robbie Gotts and Brandon Hanlan have all arrived on permanent deals. Rovers are also closing in on another centre-half after striking a deal with a Premier League club. That arrangement would see the player arrive on a permanent, rather than a loan.

The Rovers squad returns to Cantley Park tomorrow morning (Wednesday) for the start of pre-season training. They then jet out to Spain on Sunday for a warm weather training camp with their maiden friendly pencilled in for Tuesday, July 8 away at Alfreton.