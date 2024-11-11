"Enjoying every moment" - Doncaster Rovers defender reflects on landmark outing

Joseph Olowu brought up his 100th Rovers league outing last weekend.

Joseph Olowu says he's trying to "enjoy every single moment" after achieving a landmark with Doncaster Rovers at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Arsenal made his 100th league outing for Rovers in the highly-charged 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County.

When asked post-match about the achievement, the 24-year-old Olowu says he is eternally grateful to have been given the chance to shine. He was initially brought in on trial three years ago before going on to earn a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been good and I'm really enjoying it," Olowu reflected. "I always go back to when I first signed (back in September 2001) and it was originally only until January. I sat here three years or so ago and I'm very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity at the time under Richie Wellens.

"They've backed me all the time with contract extensions and stuff like that. I'm grateful for it, grateful to my family and grateful to God. I'm just enjoying it. Trying to enjoy every single moment and making the most of it."

Recent weeks have seen Olowu forge a burgeoning partnership in the heart of defence with Jay McGrath and he believes the key to the impressive pairing is not resting on their laurels.

"I think we complement each other very well," he said. "But now it's about us just keeping at it consistently. We need to keep working at it, not get complacent. We've done nothing yet, with all due respect, because there's still so much time to go in the league. As a pairing, it's about pushing each other every day and getting the best out of one another.

"It's been good so far, but we need to make sure we keep being dominant as we've been."