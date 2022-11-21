Rovers have already moved their League Two match against Walsall forward by one day to avoid a possible clash with the Three Lions should they make it to the Round of 16.

Gareth Southgate’s side’s 6-2 win over Iran this afternoon has put them top of Group B and in pole position to qualify as winners.

Should they win their group, England will play the runners-up from Group A – either Ecuador, Senegal, Qatar or Netherlands – in the Round of 16.

England beat Iran 6-2 in their opening game at the World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty.

Win that game and they reach the Quarter Final, which will see them play on Saturday, 10 December – the same day Doncaster are due to travel to South Wales to take on Newport County.

Moving the fixture, which kicks off at 7pm, would require the agreement of both clubs.

Newport’s trip to Crewe Alexandra next weekend has also been brought forward to Friday night.

In a statement, Newport said: “This is to increase the supporter experience and benefit all football supporters as, in the event of England and/or Wales progressing from their World Cup group, their Round of 16 match would clash with the originally scheduled date of Saturday, December 3.”

Two games in League Two – Carlisle United v Barrow and Crewe v Leyton Orient – have already been brought forward to a 1pm kick-off on 10 December to avoid a potential clash with England or Wales.