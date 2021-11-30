England boss calls for ruthless display at Keepmoat Stadium

England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Lionesses won 10-0 in the reverse fixture in Riga last month.

England lead their World Cup qualifying group with five wins from five, while Latvia are yet to win a point from four games.

“Just get our game to the next level again,” said Wiegman, when asked about her wish-list for this evening’s game in Doncaster.

“So speed up the game, have high ball tempo but being patient, have runs behind the defence – we’re just putting emphasis on those things all the time.

"And then in the final third, stay aggressive, keep scanning and composed, and of course, ruthless, to get the ball in the net.

“Things like that, and then the team has to collaborate really well, so stay connected and co-operate well so we can create many, many chances and score these goals.”

Manchester City striker Ellen White could equal or break the all-time England goalscoring record tonight.

Her winner against Austria on Saturday took her tally to 45 – one behind Kelly Smith’s Lionesses record of 46.

“Of course, that’s an amazing moment, as it was when she played her 100th cap,” said Wiegman, on the prospect of White making history.

“She has shown so much consistency, the way she lives football, that’s the only way you can do things like this. It would be really nice if she scores a record goal, but we just have to score goals – it doesn’t really matter who scores the goals, as long as we score a lot of them.

“In this Latvia game, obviously we want to score lots of goals, and we’ll see what happens during the game.”

Tickets can be bought via the Keepmoat Stadium Box Office HERE.