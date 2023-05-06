End of an era? The predicted Doncaster Rovers side for final day clash against Walsall
Several players are likely to play their final game in a Doncaster Rovers shirt when they take on Walsall.
Monday’s match will bring the curtain down on a disappointing 22/23 campaign which has produced the club’s lowest league finish for 20 years.
Ten members of the current squad are out of contract this summer.
They include Jonathan Mitchell, Louis Jones, Charlie Seaman, Ro-Shaun Williams, Aidan Barlow, Liam Ravenhill, Kieran Agard, Ben Bottomley, Ollie Younger and Zain Westbrooke.
Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield confirmed James Maxwell and Joseph Olowu are back in training but the pair are not expected to be risked for the dead rubber against the Saddlers, who have failed to win any of their last nine matches.