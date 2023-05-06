News you can trust since 1925
End of an era? The predicted Doncaster Rovers side for final day clash against Walsall

Several players are likely to play their final game in a Doncaster Rovers shirt when they take on Walsall.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 6th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Monday’s match will bring the curtain down on a disappointing 22/23 campaign which has produced the club’s lowest league finish for 20 years.

Ten members of the current squad are out of contract this summer.

They include Jonathan Mitchell, Louis Jones, Charlie Seaman, Ro-Shaun Williams, Aidan Barlow, Liam Ravenhill, Kieran Agard, Ben Bottomley, Ollie Younger and Zain Westbrooke.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield confirmed James Maxwell and Joseph Olowu are back in training but the pair are not expected to be risked for the dead rubber against the Saddlers, who have failed to win any of their last nine matches.

Several players could play their last game for Doncaster against Walsall.

1. End of an era?

Several players could play their last game for Doncaster against Walsall. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Deserves a final chance to stake his claim for a new contract after a tough year.

2. GK - Louis Jones

Deserves a final chance to stake his claim for a new contract after a tough year. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Another player who has one last chance to impress. Has done OK when called upon this term.

3. RWB - Charlie Seaman

Another player who has one last chance to impress. Has done OK when called upon this term. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Impressed last time out and has no doubt benefited from another run in the side.

4. CB - Bobby Faulkner

Impressed last time out and has no doubt benefited from another run in the side. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

