Rovers have signed 10 new players this summer as they aim to improve significantly on the disappointment of finishing 18th last term, but the fourth tier looks arguably stronger than ever in 2023/24.

EFL expert Gabriel Sutton has shared his predictions for the season ahead, with Rovers tipped to finish ninth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing for BetVictor, Sutton said: "It may be that last season’s 18th-placed finish served as the louder, second wake-up call Doncaster needed, after relegation the year before.

Doncaster's Luke Molyneux gets on the ball in Tuesday's win over Sheffield Wednesday.

"Whether or not 2022-23’s disappointment came partly through underestimating the level, the outcome was the same: the club’s lowest spot in 19 years.

"Perhaps that was what it took to stir the hierarchy, who have begun preparations for this season with far more conviction than they did the last.

"Donny reappointed Grant McCann, who led the club to the League One Play-Offs in 2018-19, then guided Hull to the title at that level two years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Northern Irishman is ambitious, and hasn’t returned with any intention of hanging around in midtable, so it was no surprise when signings followed promptly.

"The additions of goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, vocal veteran Richard Wood and hold-up front-man Joe Ironside give McCann’s side an experienced spine, while fresh energy, hunger and drive has been added in other areas.

"Right-back Jamie Sterry has exceptional stamina and brings fine link-up play, which could spark the best out of Luke Molyneux, with the duo having forged a fine partnership briefly at Hartlepool.

"There are doubts, though, over Molyneux’s place following an underwhelming 2022-23, and the signing of another left-footed wide forward in Deji Sotona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 20-year-old was once named Manchester United’s fastest player as a youngster, ahead of Dan James and Marcus Rashford, and could bring explosivity in the final third.

"Sotona will complete the attacking equlibrium with Kyle Hurst, another delightful ball-carrier, on the other side, Ironside being the focal point, with old-fashioned #8 George Broadbent breaking forward too.

"Broadbent, Owen Bailey and Harrison Biggins – at least two of whom being likely to start simultaneously, alongside the experienced Tommy Rowe – will bring bags of energy in midfield.

"That, in turn, will be crucial to balancing the pressing McCann demands, with protecting Wood in defence, ensuring the 38-year-old doesn’t get isolated in one-on-ones when left-back James Maxwell goes forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rovers can also get around Wood’s lack of pace due to the abundance of that provided by Joseph Olowu, who will bring the athleticism and aggression to complement his centre-back partner’s organisational nous.

"All in all, it looks promising on paper, but seven of the best XI weren’t here last season and, as disjointed pre-season showings remind us, this is a new team finding a synergy from scratch.

"As such, a leap from 18th to promotion is a big ask. This may be a two-year job.

"If Rovers narrowly miss out this season, however, they’ll have put recent troubles firmly behind them, and be in a great position to complete the mission at the second attempt."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton’s prediction is in line with most bookmakers, who believe Doncaster will finish inside the top 10 but miss out on the play-offs.

Elsewhere, Notts County, Stockport and Barrow are tipped for automatic promotion by Sutton, with Wrexham, MK Dons, Salford and Grimsby backed for the play-offs.

At the other end of the table, Newport County and Crawley are fancied for the drop.

Sutton’s full League Two prediction is as follows:

1 – Notts County

2 – Stockport County

3 – Barrow

4 – Wrexham

5 – Milton Keynes Dons

6 – Salford City

7 – Grimsby Town

8 – Gillingham

9 – Doncaster Rovers

10 – Colchester United

11 – Forest Green Rovers

12 – Walsall

13 – Mansfield Town

14 – Bradford City

15 – Tranmere Rovers

16 – Swindon Town

17 – AFC Wimbledon

18 – Crewe Alexandra

19 – Harrogate Town

20 – Sutton United

21 – Morecambe

22 – Accrington Stanley

23 – Newport County

24 – Crawley Town