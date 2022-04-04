EFL clubs to debate major change that would benefit Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town & co

It follows a similar move by the Premier League clubs last week ahead of next season.

Clubs are currently allowed to make three substitutions during a game and the debate over whether to extend that has divided opinion, with many arguing it would then favour those clubs with larger squads.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesady, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town would be among those clubs to benefit in League One should the rule change come in next season amid reports of a summer vote.

The rules regarding substitutions could be set to change in the EFL.

Doncaster Rovers, of course, are staring down the barrel of relegation to League Two but they could potentially have one of the bigger squads at that level next season.

Despite Premier league clubs, including Newcastle, previously voting against this change due to complaints that it would give clubs with bigger squads an unfair advantage, the ruling has now been agreed - meaning clubs can name nine substitutes on the bench and make five substitutes throughout the course of a match at three intervals - with an additional interval at half time.

And there are now reports in the Mirror that EFL clubs will debate introducing similar changes this summer.

The Mirror report: “Clubs in the English Football League (EFL) will formally vote on whether to re-introduce the five substitutes rule in the summer.”