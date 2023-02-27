Edenthorpe Juniors: Long-standing Doncaster junior football club launches women’s team

Edenthorpe Ladies is made up of women aged 16 to 45 who have either previously played football or have joined a team for the first time.

The team, which is managed by Chris Elliott, has several friendly matches lined up before they officially join a league in September.

Chris said: “The creation of this ladies team is amazing and really shows how far football has come in the past five years.

Edenthorpe Ladies.

“It’s very exciting to be part of this new journey as we continue to develop the team with friendly matches across Yorkshire to ensure we are more than prepared to join a league at the start of the season.

"Watch this space, this team could really go places.”

Edenthorpe Juniors was established in 1988 and provides playing opportunities for more than 200 children every week.

The creation of a women's side comes after five girls' teams at under-8s, 9s, 10s, 11s and 13s level were recently established.

All of them are now playing in their first league seasons.

Mark Greenwood, vice chairman of Edenthorpe Juniors, said: “This club has been a fabulous journey over the last 18 months, it all started with recreational football opportunities at ages five to 11 and has developed into the teams we have now.

"The club has been hugely supportive in developing the girls' section and we continue to develop the number of teams we have again this year, by hopefully introducing the following teams: under-7s, 8s, 13s and 15s.

"I cannot thank enough all the parents and volunteers who helped make this happen. Without them we would not be able to provide an environment where girls can participate in football, make friends and have fun."

For more information about joining Edenthorpe or coming to a training session visit edenthorpejuniorsfc.weebly.com or message the club's Facebook page.