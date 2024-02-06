Eco-Power Stadium set to host two Doncaster Rovers Belles games straight after men's matches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All three of Chester-le-Street Town, Norton and Stockton Ancients and York City lost at home and those matches represented the game in hand they each had on Belles who remain seventh in the table.

Belles still have a seven-point cushion over the two relegation places with all of Chorley, Norton and York also having fewer points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the longer term aim is for Belles to climb up from their placing in the fourth tier, it is important that they do not slip down to the fifth rung. Promotion this season is too fanciful to even contemplate but results since Ciaran Toner took over as manager suggest that they should be safe from relegation.

The Eco-Power Stadium will stage two Doncaster Rovers Belles games, immediately after the men's team play there.

They will be seeking a third successive league game without defeat and have the chance to consolidate their position on Sunday when they host Norton at Thorne Colliery (2pm).

They then host Barnsley Women Reserves in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, February 18 followed by a midweek home game against title chasing Hull City. A trip to Chester-le-Street concludes the month.

The postponed home game against Barnsley has been re-scheduled for Sunday, March 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the FA’s website, the Belles' last three home games of the season are all set to be played at the Eco-Power Stadium. Two of the fixtures - against Chester-le-Street and FC United of Manchester - have been brought forward to Saturday night with a 6pm start immediately after Rovers' home games against Forest Green Rovers (March 23) and Barrow (April 20) respectively.

Also scheduled for the main stadium is the Easter Sunday game against Durham Cestria (March 31).

Meanwhile, Katie Yates, Holly Housley and Sophie Brown scored for the Belles' Development side who lost 4-3 at tome to Sutton Coldfield Town Development in the FAWNL Reserve Midland Division.

Harworth Colliery, beaten 5-0 at Chesterfield FC Women on Sunday, remain second-bottom in the North East League Southern Division and they host bottom place Ripon City in a key fixture this Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Bentley booked their place in the Sheffield and Hallam Women and Girls League Cup quarter-finals with a 4-2 home win over Middlewood Rovers, with both Jenna Cresswell and Jodie Shakespeare scoring twice. Rossington Main were 2-1 home winners over Mexborough Athletic in the Shield.