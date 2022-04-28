Eco-Power Stadium set to host Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final for the first time

After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the final of the fourth oldest surviving cup competition in the world returns this month.

The Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup is regarded as one of the most prestigious football competitions in the county, with non-league teams from Step 7 and above competing to win the 145-year-old competition.

Since its formation in 1876, the Senior Cup final has been played at various professional and amateur grounds within the Sheffield and Hallamshire region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup

But this is the first time the final will be held at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium since the facility was opened in 2007.

Worksop Town are no strangers to the competition, making their 34th appearance in the final since 1900.

The Tigers had to overcome a resilient Rossington Main side to win 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Ten years on from their last Senior Cup final victory, Worksop will be looking to make it their lucky 13th final win - just one behind the competition’s most successful clubs, Frickley Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday (both with 14 wins). They currently play in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

Maltby Main are looking forward to their first Senior Cup final appearance in more than 40 years after a 3-2 semi-final victory over local rivals Parkgate at Muglet Lane.

The Miners are hoping to emulate the Maltby team of 1978, who beat Mexborough Town Athletic 2-1 at Doncaster Rovers’ former Belle Vue ground to record their first and only Senior Cup final victory. They currently play in the Premier Division of the Northern Counties East League.

Tickets for the game are on sale now, priced at £8 for adults, £5 for seniors (65+) and £1 for under 17s.